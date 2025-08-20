Bhubaneswar: A 27-year-old woman was killed after a coal-laden truck hit her scooter in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district today.

The mishap took place near the Horticulture Square under Rengali police limits in the afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Pragati Panda. According to locals, the coal-laden truck (OD-23-KU-5416) hit Panda’s scooter while she was returning to her in-law’s place at Chikhilapali from her native place in Jute Mill area of Raigarh in neighbouring Chhatishgarh at around 1 pm.

The truck overturned soon after hitting the scooter and both the vehicles plunged into a roadside pit, reports said.

The truck driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn, they added.

The locals rescued a critically-injured Panda and rushed her to the Community health Centre (CHC) at Lakhanpur. However, she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

On being informed, Brajanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chintamani Pradhan and Rengali police IIC Soumendra Nayak reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.