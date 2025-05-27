Dhenkanal: A woman died after an oil tanker truck hit a motorcycle near Anand Nagar on National Highway-55 close to Dhenkanal town on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Lucy Khuntia, wife of Rashmi Ranjan Khuntia from Barhihapur village under Parjang block. Lucy, along with her minor son, was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband early in the morning to visit a temple.

As they were crossing Dhenkanal town and heading towards Cuttack, an oil tanker truck coming from behind rammed into their motorcycle. The impact of the collision caused Lucy to fall off the motorcycle. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital.

However, doctors declared her brought dead.

Police reached the accident site soon after the incident, seized the truck, and have launched an investigation into the matter.