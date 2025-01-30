Kalahandi: A woman lost her life in a hit-and-run incident near Dengsargi village on the Lanjigarh-Muniguda road in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bhurkuli Majhi. According to reports, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit her while she was crossing the road. The driver fled the scene, leaving the woman critically injured. She later succumbed to her injures.

Following the accident, Bhurkuli’s family members, along with locals, staged a road blockade demanding compensation. Their protest caused a major disruption in traffic movement on the road.

Upon receiving information, a team from Lanjigarh police station reached the spot and pacified the protesters. The police assured them that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the driver responsible for the accident.