Angul: A 42-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning while working in a farmland in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sumati Behera of Majhimunda village under Bagedia police limits.

According to reports, Sumati had gone to her farmland with her sister-in-law around 9.30 am to clear grass in the cultivated area when lightning struck. She collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Chhendipada Community health Centre in critical condition, where doctors declared her dead.

Following a post-mortem, Bagedia police handed over the body to her family. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection.