Bhubaneswar: On Monday afternoon, a 32-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic road accident outside the Bhubaneswar court.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Babita Das, was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband and their young child when an Innova car allegedly rammed into their two-wheeler near the court premises. The impact of the collision threw Das onto the road.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the Innova fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Das was rushed to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.