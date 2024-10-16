Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed his 5-year-old stepson by tying him to a stone and throwing him into a well in Lathitkata area of Odisha's Sundargrah district.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Nauri Gudiya, reportedly wanted to get rid of the child from her husband’s first marriage. Taking advantage of her husband Fransis Gudia's absence on October 11, she allegedly tied the boy to a stone and threw him into a well.

The following day, Nauri went to the Raghunathpali police station and filed a missing complaint. However, during the investigation, police discovered the child's body floating in a well near her house.

Upon being detained and questioned by the police, Nauri eventually confessed to the crime. She was arrested on Tuesday.