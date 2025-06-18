Berhampur: A domestic quarrel took a tragic turn at Mundamurai village under Dharakote police limits in Odisha's Ganjam district, where a woman allegedly killed her husband following a heated argument.

The deceased has been identified as Amar Nayak. According to reports, an altercation broke out between Amar and his wife, Anjana Nayak, on Tuesday night. The verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Anjana allegedly strangled her husband to death in a fit of rage.

After the incident, Anjana allegedly attempted to make it appear as if Amar had died by suicide.

Upon being informed, Dharakote police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem at Aska Hospital.

The police have detained Anjana for questioning and are continuing their investigation.