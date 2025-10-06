Bhubaneswar: A 57-year-old woman went missing in Kharasrota river after a crocodile dragged her away in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The victim has been identified as Soudamini Mahala of Kantia village under Bari block in Jajpur.

The crocodile attacked Soudamini and dragged her away while she ventured into the river for ablution in the afternoon.

After hearing Soudamini’s screams, the villagers rushed to the spot but they could not rescue her from the jaws of the crocodile.

On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation. However, they could not trace Soudamini till the last report came in.

The district administration has been creating awareness regarding the danger of crocodile attack among the residents of riverside villages in Jajpur for last several days. However, the villagers often venture into the river for bathing, fishing and other purposes, thereby making them vulnerable to crocodile attack, reports said.