Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly paraded naked by her husband in Timna village of Sundargarh district following a kangaroo court order over her alleged extramarital affair.

According to sources, the husband, who works in Bengaluru, rushed back to the village on Wednesday after learning about his wife’s relationship with a youth. The youth had reportedly stayed at the woman’s house for four days.

After being caught together, a kangaroo court was convened by the villagers where both reportedly admitted to their relationship. Acting on the verdict, the husband assaulted his wife, stripped her and paraded her through the village in the presence of locals.

The disturbing act was recorded and later went viral on social media. Despite the viral video, villagers have refrained from speaking to the media about the kangaroo court proceedings.

Baragaon IIC Balunkeswar Nayak informed that no formal complaint has been lodged at the local police station in connection with the incident.