Bhadrak: Tension prevailed at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital today after a woman patient died allegedly due to a lift malfunction, sparking outrage among attendants and locals.

The deceased has been identified as Minati Parida of Randia Narsinghpur under Bhadrak Rural Police limits. According to reports, she was brought to the hospital in an 108 ambulance after suddenly falling ill. After receiving preliminary treatment, she was being shifted to the medicine ward when the mishap occurred.

The lift unexpectedly moved while Minati was inside. She got trapped and is suspected to have died of suffocation. The mishap triggered panic and protests within the hospital premises.

On being informed, Bhadrak Town Police reached the hospital and brought the situation under control. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the lift failure and examine possible lapses in hospital safety protocols.