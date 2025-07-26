Jajpur: In a shocking incident in Kanikapada village under Mangalpur police limits in Odisha’s Jajpur district, a married woman allegedly poisoned her family’s meal due to a domestic dispute. Six members of the family, including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, are currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 4 PM on Friday when family members consumed a meal allegedly laced with poison. Shortly after eating rice, dal, curry, and fried leafy vegetables, a young man and a toddler began vomiting and showed signs of dizziness. They were initially taken to the local health centre in Mangalpur for treatment and later returned home. However, as other family members also began falling sick, all six were rushed to the district hospital.

The victims have been identified as Umakanta Ojha (70), Shashikala Ojha (65), Subrat Ojha (27), Sasmita Ojha (38), Satyabrata Ojha (20), and Ankita Ojha (2.5 years).

Reports said a serious domestic conflict had been brewing in the family. Around six months ago, one of Umakanta’s daughters eloped and married a youth from Mangalpur area without her family's consent. She had allegedly taken gold, cash, a scooter, and other valuables while leaving home. Despite family objections, relatives had brought the couple back and allowed them to stay together, which led to further tension.

The situation had worsened to the point that two separate complaints had been filed with the Mangalpur police just two days ago following an altercation and physical assault. It was also reported that the woman had previously issued threats to kill her family members.

On the day of the incident, Umakanta's wife Shashikala was cooking food when the married daughter allegedly verbally abused the family. Sasmita, one of the affected family members, has alleged that the daughter may have mixed poison into the food when Shashikala briefly left the kitchen.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.