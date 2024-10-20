Balasore: A woman allegedly set herself on fire over a family dispute at Adia village under Soro block of Odisha's Balasore district, today.

The woman, Bhanumati Maharana, and her husband, Sasikant Maharana, sustained severe burn injuries in the incident as he tried to save her.

According to reports, a dispute was prevailing between the two over family matters. On Sunday morning, an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Bhanumati poured kerosene and set herself ablaze, sustaining critical burn injuries.

Sasikant, in an attempt to save his wife, also suffered severe burn injuries. Both were rescued by family members and taken to the Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Bhanumati was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where her condition was stated to be critical.