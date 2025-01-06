Bhubaneswar: A 14-year-old girl sustained grievous injuries after she was stabbed by a miscreant in Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

The incident took place at Manik Ghosh Bazar in the Silver City.

The unidentified miscreant stabbed the girl, a Class-IX student, while she was on a busy road in the evening and fled the spot.

The victim, a resident of Choudhury Bazar, sustained multiple injuries on her head, hand and other parts of the body in the attack.

Locals rescued the girl and rushed her to the City Hospital in a critical condition. She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) as her condition deteriorated.

On being informed, officials of the Purighat police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.