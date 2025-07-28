Rourkela: A female employee of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), identified as Saraswati Samanta, attempted suicide on Sunday over alleged mental harassment at the workplace.

Prior to the extreme step, Saraswati went live on social media and spoke about her mental state, a video that was later seen by her co-workers. Her colleagues rushed to her home, broke open the door, and rushed her to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), where her condition is said to be critical.

According to reports, Saraswati lost her husband nearly ten years ago while he was on duty. Following his death, she was promised a job on compassionate grounds. While she was engaged in work at the RMC, she was never given a permanent appointment despite repeated efforts.

Over the years, Saraswati reportedly endured severe mental stress and workplace harassment, which took a toll on her mental health.

The incident has sparked anger among her co-workers, who have demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for her prolonged mental distress and lack of job regularisation.