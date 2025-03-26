Sundargarh: Police have recovered the body of a woman who was allegedly stoned to death by her husband today in Talsara area of Odisha's Sundargarh district here today. The deceased was identified as Durgabati Singh (45) of Hutupani village which comes under Tangar panchayat within Talsara police limits.

Her accused husband Rupanana Singh is reportedly absconding after committing the crime. As per official sources, Durgabati was attacked by her husband following a fight between the duo. Police said the couple had gone to collect mahua flowers in the forest nearby where they had a heated argument. When the spat got uglier, Rupanana flew into a rage and attacked his wife with a stone resulting in her death on the spot.

Sources said, after killing his wife, Rupanana came back to the village and spoke to some locals about ending his life. He has been absconding ever since.

Meanwhile, police have seized the body for postmortem and efforts are ongoing to track down the accused and find out circumstances leading to the incident.





