Cuttack: Unusual scenes were witnessed near a court in Banki area of Odisha's Cuttack district today as a woman thrashed her husband after stopping his second marriage in the court.

According to reports, the woman caught her husband Santosh Rout red-handed with another woman outside the court. She alleged that Santosh had come to complete the legal formalities for his second marriage.

High drama unfolded at the spot as the woman dragged her husband by the collar, leading to a heated argument between the two on the road.

The woman revealed that her husband used to torture her while she had lodged a complaint in this regard with the police, around six months ago.

On receiving information about her husband's plan to marry again, the woman rushed to the court. Upon spotting her, the second woman fled the scene.

The scuffle between the couple drew the attention of locals, who helped the complainant take Santosh to the nearby police station.

He was detained at the police station for questioning.