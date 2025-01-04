Sundargarh: A woman teacher was found hanging on premises of the Ekalavya Model Residential School, Laing, under Rajgangpur Block in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Sagarika Panda, 36. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan on the state-run school campus.

The police recovered the body and sent the hospital for post-mortem.

According to reports, the woman teacher's husband Gyanranjan Tripathy also works as a teacher at the same school.

Though, police is yet to clear whether the death was a murder or suicide, the deceased's family leveled murder allegation.