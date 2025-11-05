Sambalpur: A woman identified as Sujata Meher from Marangabahal village under Jujumara police limits was rescued today after being trapped for nearly six hours inside an age-old tunnel at Dumuri hills in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

According to reports, Sujata had visited Dumuri hills to take part in a puja ceremony on the occasion of Kartika Purnima. While attempting to cross an ancient tunnel on the hill, believed to fulfil the wishes of those who pass through it, she got stuck midway due to large stones and intertwined tree roots.

Upon being informed, personnel from the Maneswar Fire Station and Jujumara Police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. After a six-hour-long effort, Sujata was safely pulled out of the tunnel by the rescue team.

The incident has become the talk of the locality, with many devotees now exercising extra caution while visiting Dumuri hills for rituals and traditional practices.