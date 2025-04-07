Ganjam: In a tragic incident, a woman and her two children (23-year-old son and 20-year-old daughter) died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison at Palibandha village under Rambha police limits in Odisha's Ganjam district, last night.

The matter came to light early this morning when a neighbour noticed that the family had not opened their door. After repeated knocks went unanswered, locals broke into the house and found all three lying unconscious.

The trio was rushed to Chhatrapur Hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors declared them dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the family consumed pesticides, possibly over a domestic dispute. Police have started an inquiry into the matter and are awaiting the post-mortem report for further clarity.