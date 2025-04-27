Chandahandi (Nabarangpur): Police arrested husband of a woman, whose body was found inside a box cot at Haldi village under Chandahandi Block in Nabarangpur district, in connection with the murder case.

The accused has been identified as Dushmant Nayak. He was at large after allegedly killing his wife Anita Sori and hiding the body inside a box cot at home.

According to reports, Dushmant married Anita Sori, a resident of Bhathra Bahli village in Chhattisgarh, two years ago and the couple was blessed with a baby. As the house was locked from outside for two days and Dushmant was missing, father of Anita lodged a complaint with the Chandahandi police suspecting foul play.

Based on the complaint, Chandahandi police registered a murder case and initiated investigation. The police arrived at the house on April 21 morning and discovered Anita's body hidden inside a box cot.

"Dushmant Nayak, the husband of the deceased woman, confessed before the police that he had absconded after hiding his wife's body inside box cot following murder," informed an investigating officer.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody after deposing him at the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Umerkote today.