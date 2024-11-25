Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested a person from Jharkhand for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, which later led to her death.

The accused was identified as Raja Naidu.

As per police sources, as many as six teams of cops had raided various places in Odisha and Jharkhand to trace the accused. He was eventually apprehended from the neighbouring state.

Around 400 CCTV footage were examined during the investigation of the case.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said as many as 76 persons were questioned during the probe. After raiding ten places in Jharkhand, Naidu was arrested.

The TI parade of the accused will be conducted soon, the police official added.

Notably, the accused had snatched a gold chain from the 45-year-old woman, Bishnu Patra, near Labanagiri hills on November 13 while she was travelling with her husband on a two-wheeler.

The woman fell down and sustained critical injuries on her head. She was admitted to a private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.