Balangir: The dismembered body of a 25-year-old woman was found on railway track near Sirol village under Titlagarh police limits in Odisha's Balangir district, today.

The deceased was identified as Kamala Rana of Tentulikhuti village. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have recovered the body and started an investigation into the matter.

As per reports, Kamala had a heated argument with her husband Kumarmani Rana on Friday night, following which she left the house. Despite extensive searches by her family throughout the night, she could not be located.

On Saturday morning, locals spotted her body on the railway track and informed the police. The cops have sent the body for post-mortem.