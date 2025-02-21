Sundargarh: Days after the bodies of a businessman and his female employee, were found in different locations in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police have arrested seven persons including the deceased woman's sister for their alleged involvement in what they claimed to be a double-murder case.

The deceased were identified as Binod Daruka, a businessman in Civil Township area of Rourkela, and Dipa Swain, an employee working in his office. Their bodies were found in separate locations on February 14 and February 12, respectively after which two police teams were formed to probe the case.

The accused were identified as Dipa's sister Radha (30), the mastermind, and her accomplices Manoj Das (20),Jubraj Paswan (21), Sheikh Asif (22), Suraj Singh (22), Bhavesh Raj Choudhury (20) and Sambhu Mahanto (42).

Police said Radha had hatched the double-murder plan over monetary dispute. "Radha had approached Binod for money but he had denied. She was then hatching a plan since eight months to abduct him and demand ransom money. But her sister Dipa, who was working in Binod's office, opposed the plan. Triggered at the opposition, Radha first decided to eliminate sister Dipa. On February 12, Radha along with her accomplices first drugged and abducted Dipa, then slit her throat before burning her body and disposing it in Chandiposh," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Western Range Brijesh Rai told media.

"When Dipa went missing, Binod approached her family to enquire about her whereabouts. Two days later, while a missing complaint was filed, Radha reached out to Binod and said her sister has been tracked in Kuanrmunda and asked him to accompany her. When Binod went, the gang threatened him at gunpoint and demanded money. Though he pleaded for time to arrange the money, the accused shot him dead. They then disposed the body near Tunamura village in Kutra and left his car at Rajgangpur Sonakhan railway crossing gate," the senior cop informed.

Police also shared that vehicles of the accused and the deceased businessman have been seized. Along with that, three mobile phones, Sim cards and weapons used in the crime have also been recovered. All accused have been arrested and will be produced in court.