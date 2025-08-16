Bhubaneswar: In a promising sign for Odisha’s public transport ecosystem, data shows that women constitute 57.44% of total users on the Odisha Yatri platform between October 2024 and July 2025.

Out of 2.57 lakh passengers, more than 1.48 lakh were women—highlighting the app’s success in improving accessibility, safety, and gender inclusion in urban mobility.

Launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in January 2025, Odisha Yatri had already begun pilot operations in October 2024. Usage trends reveal consistent female preference, with ridership peaking at 61.63% in January 2025. Even in July 2025, women accounted for 55.38% of users, a clear lead over male commuters.

Transport officials attribute this positive trend to several key features—verified drivers, real-time trip tracking, improved last-mile connectivity, and a strong grievance redressal mechanism. The platform’s integration with enforcement and transport authorities has created an environment of trust and accountability, particularly benefiting women and other vulnerable groups.

“The data speaks for itself — women are not just participating; they are leading the adoption of Odisha Yatri. This reflects the government’s strong commitment to gender-responsive, inclusive transport,” said Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department.

Adding to its community-focused initiatives, Odisha Yatri, in partnership with the State Transport Authority, provided free auto rides to over 30,000 pilgrims during this year’s Puri Ratha Yatra.

Looking ahead, the platform plans to expand into more cities across the state, while also introducing ambulance and boating services, further strengthening its role in inclusive mobility.

As Odisha progresses toward a safer, smarter, and more people-centric transport system, the growing female ridership stands as a powerful indicator of trust and confidence in services built around dignity and security.