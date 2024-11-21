Bhubaneswar: Amid a rise in crimes against women in Odisha, the State Government has decided to establish dedicated women’s courts, informed Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today.

These special courts will handle cases related to violence and abuse against women. This initiative aims to provide faster justice and ensure stringent punishment for offenders, the minister said.

The women's courts will feature women judges, lawyers, and staff. Similar to fast-track courts, the women's courts will expedite trials and ensure swift delivery of verdicts, said Harichandan.

The government has already initiated the process of setting up these courts and has begun discussions with the High Court in this regard, he added.