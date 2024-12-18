Paradip: Tension erupted at Paradip Port late last night after a worker, who was injured in an accident at the wagon site, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased, identified as Satya Subrat Dalei from Nabadia village under Kujang block in Jagatsinghpur district, was working under the supervision of a private contractor company at the port.

According to reports, Dalei was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he breathed his last.

Following the death, his family members and fellow workers staged a protest in front of Gate No. 3 of Paradip Port, placing his body at the site and demanding immediate compensation of Rs 50 lakh along with a job for one of his family members.

The agitators have warned that the protest will continue until their demands are met by the port authorities. The movement of staff and vehicles through the gate was affected due to the protest.

On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators in a bid to restore normalcy.