Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will construct 15,000 kms long high-quality road in next five years, in a bid to improve the road infrastructure further. Minister for Works Department, Prithiviraj Harichandan outlined about the State’s plans to enhance the road infrastructure while presenting the demand of grants for the department in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today.

Harichandan said budgetary provision of Rs 5,295.12 Crore has been made under the Road Development Programme this year. Development of 2,000 kms long road and work on 20 bridges and two Road Over Bridges will be taken up.

Under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, the State Government has made a provision of Rs 700 Crore in 2024-25 financial year. As many as 250 km long road and 10 high level bridges will be constructed.

The Minister said Rs 236.30 Crore budgetary provision has been made for the Capital Road Development Programme in financial year 2024-25. Development of 20 kms long road will be taken up under the programme.

Work on the stretches of Kelucharna Park-Patia, Patia-Pahala, construction of a four-lane road through Sainik School, Patharagaida-Raghunathpur, a ring road from Patharagadia, development of Daya West Canal road, the Bhubaneswar Outer Ring road, Construction of flyovers at Mausimaa Chhak and Kalpana Chhak will be carried out.

The Works Department proposed a budgetary outlay of Rs 350 Crore for the Integrated Development of Heritage, Monuments and Tourist Destination Programme in the financial year 2024-25.

The Minister said Rs 50 Crore budgetary outlay has been provisioned for the SAMALEI project. Another Rs 50 Cr budgetary provision has been made for the EKAMRA Plan in the financial year 2024-25.

Rs 431.23 Crore budgetary provision has been made for the ABADHA scheme.

Rs 410 Crore will be spent under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund in the financial year 2024-25.

LWE-affected districts in focus

The State government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 40 Crore under the RCPLWEA scheme for development of the road projects in LWE-affected Korpaut, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Phulbani districts, the Minister added.

A total of 29,617 km roads including 4,109 km state highways, 2,631 km district main roads, 22,876 km district roads are under the Works Department. The construction and maintenance of 5,753 kms long road on NHs are also carried out by the department.

The Works Minister presented a demand of grants of Rs 11,138.25 Crore in the State Assembly.

