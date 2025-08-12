Bhubaneswar: The World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar, hosted a high-level consultative workshop bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss strategies for upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, and the Skill Development and Technical Education (SD&TE) Department, Government of Odisha, the workshop deliberated on implementing the Government of India’s ambitious plan to upgrade 1,000 ITIs under a Hub-and-Spoke model.

In his address, MSDE Secretary Rajit Punhani emphasised that industry participation is the cornerstone of the scheme, which seeks to make skilling aspirational, industry-aligned, and outcome-driven. Additional Secretary Sonal Mishra outlined the scheme’s vision and stressed the need for robust government–industry–academia collaboration to meet the requirements of emerging sectors.

Highlighting Odisha’s preparedness, Rashmita Panda, Director of Skill Development-cum-Employment and CEO of the World Skill Centre, presented the state’s roadmap for modernising ITIs, integrating advanced technologies, and strengthening industry partnerships through the hub-and-spoke approach.

The workshop was attended by senior government officials, corporate representatives, PSUs, training institutions, principals and faculty of ITIs, and District Skill Development-cum-Employment Officers. Discussions focused on infrastructure modernisation and developing industry-aligned curricula to make ITIs more industry-ready.