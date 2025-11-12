Bhubaneswar: In a bid to transform Odisha into a globally competitive maritime state, the State Government today organised a high-level consultative workshop on the preparation of the Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan (OMPP).

The workshop, chaired by Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department, was held at Kharavel Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. It brought together senior officials and key stakeholders from multiple departments and agencies, who provided crucial inputs for finalising the State’s long-term maritime strategy.

The Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan (2025–2050) is being developed by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras, which is serving as the project’s technical consultant.

According to official sources, the plan is strategically aligned with major national initiatives such as Sagarmala, PM Gati Shakti, and the Maritime India Vision 2030, ensuring seamless integration between State and national maritime development goals.

Experts from NTCPWC, IIT Madras, presented key features of the draft plan, which outlines a phased and sustainable roadmap to unlock the full potential of Odisha’s 575-km coastline and extensive network of rivers.

The OMPP is structured around six strategic pillars:

Enhancing port infrastructure: Upgrading existing ports and developing new ones to boost maritime trade and logistics. Strengthening multimodal connectivity: Linking ports and waterways with hinterland logistics networks. Promoting fisheries, aquaculture, and coastal tourism: Creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. Building climate-resilient coastal assets: Ensuring environmental sustainability in development. Developing human capital: Preparing a skilled workforce for the growing maritime economy. Establishing industrial hubs: Focusing on shipbuilding, ship repair, and port-based industries.

Senior representatives from the Odisha Maritime Board, Directorate of Ports and Inland Water Transport, Tourism Department, Steel and Mines Department, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Fisheries Department, and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) actively participated in the discussions. Dr. Purnendu Mishra from FROST also shared valuable insights during the deliberations.

Speaking on the occasion, Usha Padhee emphasised the importance of evidence-based planning and strong inter-departmental coordination to achieve Odisha’s vision of becoming a leading maritime state by 2047. She noted that the OMPP would serve as a “living document,” guiding the State’s efforts through clear timelines and measurable performance indicators.