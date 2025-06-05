Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced that the state government will plant 7.5 crore saplings this year as part of its commitment to environmental conservation and climate action.

Addressing the state-level World Environment Day celebrations held at OUAT’s Krushi Shiksha Sadan in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi highlighted the urgency of creating a greener environment in the face of increasing pollution and climate change. “This day is dedicated to spreading awareness on environmental protection and climate change. Creating a sustainable and green environment is no longer optional—it is essential,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to phase out single-use plastic, calling it a major threat to climate, biodiversity, and pollution management. “Plastic has become an inseparable part of our lives, but its overuse is creating multiple crises. We must turn the campaign to eliminate plastic into a people’s movement,” he urged.

He informed that the state has already implemented the State Clean Air Programme, aimed at reducing air pollution in densely populated urban areas, with support from the State Pollution Control Board. The government is also actively promoting long-term alternatives to plastic and strengthening waste management systems.

Highlighting the success of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, CM Majhi said more than 6 crore saplings have been planted under the initiative. Since the new government came to power, Odisha has recorded a net increase of 560 square kilometres in forest and tree cover, the fourth highest in the country.

The Chief Minister noted that over 2 crore saplings have been planted by individuals and institutions, setting a new benchmark. He also lauded the recognition of Similipal as India’s 107th national park and announced a new initiative, ‘Ama Similipal’, through which the state will invest ₹50 crore in wildlife and biodiversity protection.

Recognising the contributions of environmental champions, CM Majhi congratulated 185 “Prakruti Mitras” and 211 “Prakruti Bandhu” awardees from across districts. He also extended his wishes to participants and winners of the state-level eco-model exhibition on “Ending Plastic Pollution”, and applauded the best eco-clubs and teachers for their commitment.

“Environmental protection must start at the individual and family level,” he said, calling on citizens to take a pledge to build a cleaner and healthier environment. “A healthy society needs a healthy environment. Let us commit today to ending plastic pollution and work collectively for a sustainable future.”

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja also participated in the event. A ceremonial tree plantation was held as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.