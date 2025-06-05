Bhubaneswar: The civic authorities in the Odisha capital here today organised a series of events to sensitize people against plastic pollution on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised a rally in the city here in the early morning. The rally was flagged off at India Gandhi Park and culminated at Market Building. Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Bank of Baroda General Manager Swapna Bandopadhyaya and local corporator Asia Begum led the rally.

Around 250 participants of the rally took a pledge to end plastic pollution, conserve energy and water, maintain cleanliness and create greenery in the city.

They also took prat in a mass cleanliness drive in Market Building area and its surrounding places. During the cleanliness drive dengue prevention messages were played and larvicide was sprayed to minimise the breeding in suspected spots.

During the cleanliness drive, special arrangement was made to distribute cotton carry bags among the people. The dedicated kiosk of the civic body disseminated the message ‘Say no to plastic carry bags’.

“The civic body is launching a plantation drive today. We all should work collectively to raise green cover in the city. The BMC had started Miyawaki plantation in six different areas of the city last year. The initiative was successful. This year, we are planning to do the same in twenty more areas,” said BMC the Municipal Commissioner.

On the occasion, the Bank of Baroda General Manager urged people to promote bio degradable commodity and end plastic pollution in the city.