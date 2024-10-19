Bargarh: Dhanu Yatra, considered to be the world’s largest open-air theatre, will begin from January 3 next year.

During the preparatory meeting chaired by Bargarh Collector Aditya Goyal a decision was taken on the schedule for the Yatra.

The Yatra will continue for 11 days and conclude on January 13, 2025.

The entire Bargarh town is decked up as Mathura whereas Ambapali village turns into mythological Gopapura for the drama-based open-air theatrical performance.

The nearby Jeera river is considered as Yamuna during Dhanu Yatra. Above all, every resident of Bargarh are considered as the subjects of demon king Kansa during the annual festival.

The Dhanu Yatra Committee conducts auditions to select artistes to essay several mythological characters like Lord Krishna, Lord Balaram, Sriradha, King Kansa, Akrura, Nanda and Jasoda. Several episodes related to the childhood of Lord Krishna and Lord Balaram are meticulously enacted by these artistes.

The residents of Bargarh have been organising the festival since 1947.