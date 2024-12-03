Bhubaneswar: World Odisha Society (WOS) is all set to celebrate Pravasi Odia Divas on January 11 at Bhubaneswar in hybrid mode. The event will be observed three days after the conclusion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here.

Non-Resident Odias’ Day will be organised to commemorate the fourth foundation day of World Odisha Society. To mark the occasion, a cultural extravaganza titled “Utkala Utsava”, showcasing the rich performing art forms, vibrant cultural heritage and traditional ethos of Odisha will be staged, Chairman of WOS Kishore Dwibedi said.

The decision to host Pravasi Odia Divas was taken at WOS’ executive body and working committee meeting held online recently.

During the event, first Pravasi Odia Samman and Ratnashri Puraskars will be conferred to eminent Odias in recognition to their outstanding contributions. A souvenir is also slated to be published on the sidelines of the event.

It may be mentioned here that World Odisha Society was founded in 2021 with prominent Odias residing in as many as twenty countries as members. Now, the WOS has members from 72 countries across the globe.

The online meeting was attended by WOS’ founder Dr Arundhati Devi (India), Adviser Dhirendra Kar (USA), Presidium Members Amiya Mishra (Dubai) and Pradeep Kumar Rath (Abu Dhabi), International Convenor Santosh Mishra (Russia), International Coordinator Akshay Mohanty (USA), Vice – Chairman Dr Nalini Pati (Australia), Secretary General Siba Ranjan Biswal (UK), General Secretary Public Relation and Protocol Krupanidhi Biswal (India), President Kuwait Chapter of WOS Biswaranjan Sahoo, General Secretary and Vice – President of women’s wing Dr Chidatmika Khatua and Reeta Patra respectively from India, Cultural General Secretary Kaveri Behera (India), Cultural Joint General Secretary Dr Bhagyashree Singh (UK), Joint General Secretary Brand Promotion Sanjay Das (Zimbabwe), Chief Coordinator and General Secretary of New Delhi and NCR Branch Umakant Jena and Jnana Prakash Jena respectively, President of Assam Odia Mahasbaha Jugesh Suna among others. Senior members Satyabrata Mohanty, Manasmita Jena Nayak, Rajaram Padhi, and Youth Wing member Nandan Dwibedi also participated in the meeting.