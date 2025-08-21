Bhubaneswar: While addressing a global workshop on human-elephant coexistence,Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced the establishment of the world’s first ‘Centre for Species Survival: Asian Elephant’ at Godibari, near Chandaka Wildlife Division in Bhubaneswar.

The centre will be set up in collaboration with the IUCN Species Survival Commission, Wildlife Trust of India, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. It aims to serve as a regional hub for advancing science, shaping policy, and driving community action on elephant conservation across South and Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the international workshop on 'Best Practices in Human-Elephant Coexistence', the Chief Minister said, “This centre will drive research, policy, and best practices—not just for Odisha, but for the entire region. The initiative sets a new global benchmark in Asian elephant conservation.”

Majhi highlighted Odisha’s wide-ranging initiatives, including mapping elephant corridors, restoring degraded forests, empowering local groups through Gaja Saathi and Vana Surakshya Samitis, strengthening anti-poaching squads, and using GPS collars, drones, and AI cameras to track elephant movement. He emphasized that Odisha’s approach balances elephant protection with safeguarding human communities.

The workshop brought together conservationists, researchers, policymakers, and international delegates to discuss strategies for mitigating human-elephant conflict and ensuring sustainable coexistence.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia underlined Odisha’s shift from a protection-centric approach to a holistic philosophy of coexistence. PCCF (Wildlife) P. K. Jha delivered the welcome address, while IUCN Vice Chairperson Heidi Riddle stressed the importance of global collaboration. Suresh Pant, PCCF and HoFF, Odisha, shared state-level conservation initiatives, and Adam Felts, Vice President of Animal Care, Columbus Zoo, presented international perspectives.

Ramesh Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Forests and Director of Project Elephant, highlighted the national initiative’s role in conflict mitigation and habitat conservation. Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, FE&CC Department, detailed state-level policy measures.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released a Coffee Table Book, bibliography, and brochures, and launched a short film showcasing Odisha’s elephant conservation efforts.

The two-day workshop will feature technical sessions, deliberations, and experience-sharing among global experts to evolve sustainable strategies for human-elephant coexistence.