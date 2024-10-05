Bhubaneswar: HabituX, the student association of the School of Human Settlements (SHS), XIM University, Bhubaneswar, hosted its annual student fest UNNOVATIONS’24, today. This urban ideas fest invites college students to engage and ideate on urban sustainability challenges through a variety of academic and cultural competitions. Organized this year the day after the Earth Again (Punasya Prithvi) conference by the Sambad Group, it reinforces the efforts towards wider awareness and engagement in climate change and sustainability issues in the state.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Kajri Misra, Dean of the School of Human Settlements, who explained the central role of cities in achieving global sustainability, and the need for youth to consider the ways in which they could contribute to resolving urban resilience and sustainability issues. Dr. Misra also lauded XIM University’s vision of nurturing expertise for a sustainable urban future through its unique MBA-Urban Management and Governance Programme.

Over 200 students across the country registered in the various competitions, including ‘The Mayor’s Discourse’, ‘Quizzite’ and ‘Dream City, developing ideas for greener and sustainable habitats. Competitions like urban theme and issue-based photography in ‘Shutterbug’, face painting in ‘Face it On’ and dance performances in ‘Rhythm’ are other creative ways of stimulating urban thinking among the participants in the event.