Nabarangpur: A young couple reportedly hung themselves at a garden near Siunaguda village under Jharigam block in Odisha's Nabarangpur district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Bhagban Goud (19) and Sabita Bhatra (21).

According to reports, Bhagban Goud was sleeping near his father Lakhi Goud of Siunaguda village after having dinner together on Wednesday night. He went outside after his father fell asleep.

Meanwhile, Sabita Bhatra of Bhaliaguda village stepped outside house after her mother Sanibari Bhatra slept last night.

The duo was found hanging with a dupatta at a cashew garden in the morning today.

On receiving information, Jharigam police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.