Bhubaneswar: Police recovered the body of a young woman from an apartment premises at Khandagiri area here today. The family of the deceased alleged murder by her male friend, who is at large.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jyotirekha Parida, 23, from Ganjam district.

Her male friend namely Priyaranjan Patra allegedly fled from the spot following the incident.

According to reports, Jyotirekha and Priyaranjan were staying at an outhouse on premises of an apartment under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar in last few days. She was found dead under a mysterious circumstance inside the room yesterday.

Khandagiri police seized the body after the deceased woman's parents reached Bhubaneswar from Damanjodi today.

The family of the deceased alleged murder by Priyaranjan, who is absconding following the death of the woman.

As per the parents' allegations, Priyaranjan had forcefully married Jyotirekha before a notary. He had been torturing her physically and kept her in Bhubaneswar after the kidnapping.

"Earlier, Priyaranjan had kidnapped my daughter. She was studying MCA in Berhampur. After completion of the course, she returned her home in Damanjodi. Priyaranjan claimed that he was married to her before a notary. She forcefully took her and his family also assaulted her physically. A few days ago, she came back to Damanjodi. For her safety, I relocated her to Bhawanipatna. However, Priyaranjan again took her back to Bhubaneswar," alleged Jyotirekha's father.

Alleging murder, he said, "Priyaranjan has killed my daughter. A person sitting on a table cannot end her life. The way he murdered my daughter, should be hung to death. And persons who are involved in the case should meet the same fate. I want justice for my daughter."

A murder case has been lodged at the Khandagiri Police Station following the complaint received from the deceased's father. The body has been seized and sent to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem, the Khandagiri police said without disclosing more about the case.