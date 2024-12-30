Bhubaneswar: A young woman was found hanging in a ladies' hostel at Patia area in Bhubaneswar today. The deceased has been identified as Sonali Sanghamitra Parida from Patkura area in Kendrapara district.

According to reports, Sonali was working at a private company near Fire Station in Baramunda. She was staying at a women's hostel situated at lane-2, Adarsh Vihar under Infocity police limits.

The 25-year-old Sonali was also a food vlogger and active in social media.

She was found hanging inside bathroom of the women's hostel today morning.

On recieving information, Infocity police reached the women's hostel and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Though, the reason behing suicide is yet to be ascertained, her family alleged murder.