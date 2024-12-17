Badasahi (Mayurbhanj): Police recovered body of a young woman at Angari Chhak on Badasahi-Manatri road in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district this morning.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained. The police began the probe into the incident.

According to reports, the locals found the body lying at a shed at Angari Chhak under Badasahi police limits. Her face was wrapped in a cloth, which was partially burnt.

The prima facie suggested that someone dumped the body of the woman after murder and tried to eliminate evidence.

The Badasahi police reached the site and informed the scientific team for further investigation.