Rourkela: Rourkela police arrested a youth on charges of attempting to extort money impersonating himself as an official of Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The accused has been identified as Aman Pradhan, a resident of Sankalp Vihar locality in Bhubaneswar.

The 24-year-old Kalahandi district-origin has been forwarded to a local court in Rourkela following arrest.

According to reports, Aman posing as IAS officer Manoj Kumar Sahoo, the Private Secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, had called Deputy Director of Mines for Rourkela Bimbadhara Sethi

on April 22 and demanded money.

Assuming it as a fake call, Sethi disconnected it. Next day, Aman again contacted the official from the same number introducing himself as IAS Manoj Sahoo and asked for money.

Acting against it, Sethi lodged a complaint at the Udit Nagar Police Station. Police with help of Rourkela cyber police station tracked the location of the accused and nabbed him from Bhubaneswar.

A case has been registered against him under sections 351(4)/308(2)/242 of BNS and 66(D) of IT Act.