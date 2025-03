Basudevpur (Bhadrak): A youth suffered acid attack while sleeping at his home at Ramachandrapur village under Naikanidihi police limits in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

The victim has been identified as Jagabandhu Palei.

The family of the victim alleged that someone threw acid on the sleeping youth from outside the window and fled.

The family members rescued the victim in a critical condition and rushed to Basudevpur CHC for treatment. Later, he was referred to the SCB Hospital in Cuttack.