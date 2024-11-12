Bhubaneswar: Amid rising crimes in Bhubaneswar, a youth was chased and attacked with knife and surgical blades by three miscreants at Badagada area in the State Capital late on Monday night.

The victim, identified as Dipak Pradhan, a resident of the same area, has been admitted to Capital Hospital in a critical state. Though the exact cause behind the brutal attack is not known yet, it is suspected that past enmity triggered the incident.

As per reports, Dipak was coming home at around 11 pm when the miscreants, all masked, came in a Pulsar and kicked him. When he lost balance and fell, the accused started attacking him with a knife and surgical blades, inflicting injuries on the hand, back and face.

While he was rushed to the hospital imemdiately, the miscreants managed to fled the spot.

Police on getting information, arrived at the scene and started investigation. A case has been registered and CCTV footage of the area is being scanned, official sources said.

A few days back, four persons had been arrested in connection with the near-fatal attack on a social worker, Siba Srichandan, in Palaspalli area within Airport police limits in Bhubaneswar. The incident had taken place on November 5. Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra had attributed the attack to personal enmity and told media that the attack was an act of revenge.