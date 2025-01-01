Bhubaneswar: A 28-year-old youth was beaten to death over past enmity in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on New Year.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Sethi, son of late Ranji Sethi, of Basoi village under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal.

Accused Saroj Biswal (35), son of Pankaj Biswal, of the same village has absconded soon after committing the crime, villagers said.

The accused had some disputes with the deceased. Biswal allegedly attacked Sethi with a bamboo stick while the latter was returning home in the afternoon.

Sethi was beaten to death after he fell unconscious in the attack. Soon after killing Sethi, the accused dismembered his body with an axe, locals said.

The accused also tried to attack Sethi’s wife and their two sons. They, somehow, managed to escape.

On being informed, a police team led by Kamakhyanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gyana Ranjan Mishra and Parjang IIC Priyabrata Das reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

The cops have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.