Angul: A shocking incident has come to light from Badakanjini village in Odisha’s Angul district, where a 37-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by his uncle late on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Das, son of late Padmanabh Das of the same village.

According to sources, Sudarshan had gone to Masani Khandi, on the outskirts of the village, where his uncle Basant Kumar Das was staying, to deliver a dinner meal of mutton curry and rice around 10 pm. When he failed to return home, his wife searched and eventually found him lying dead at the location.

Villagers alleged that Basant, reportedly suffering from mental illness, attacked his nephew with a bamboo stick after receiving the meal.

On learning about the crime, the villagers caught hold of the accused, tied him to a tree, and immediately informed the police.