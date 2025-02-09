Jajpur: A youth was brutally killed by miscreants allegedly over past enmity here in the district. Jajpur police recovered his blood-soaked body from a studio.

The deceased person has been identified as Deepak Kumar Sahoo, owner of OM Digital Film Studio. The incident was reported from Sobara locality under Jajpur Road police limits late on Saturday night.

According to reports, Deepak after having dinner at home came to the studio at around 11 pm on Saturday for sleep.

The family members said that his mobile phone was switched off at night. On Sunday morning when his mother came to the studio to give him a cup of tea, found his body in a pool of blood on the floor.

On receiving information, police with help of a scientfic team and dog started investigation at the crime scene.

All the articles including computer and camera were missing from the studio. Police suspected that the miscreants fled the scene after killing the youth late yesterday night.