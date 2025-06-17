Balangir: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi faced a protest during his visit to Balangir district today when Youth Congress workers showed black flags near Deogaon panchayat. The incident occurred about 100 metres from the Deogaon police station while the Chief Minister’s convoy was en route from Tusura Airstrip towards Balangir.

Two Youth Congress members, identified as Artta Ghibela and Bishal Das, waved black flags at the CM’s convoy near the Deogaon bus stand. Despite tight security arrangements by the administration for the Chief Minister’s visit, the protest took security officials by surprise.

In anticipation of protests involving black flags and eggs, Deogaon police detained six Congress workers as a precautionary measure. Among those detained were OBC Cell General Secretary Janmajay Sahu and District Congress General Secretary Biswajit Patra.