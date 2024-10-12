Rourkela: Firecrackers used in the ‘Ravana Podi’ during Dussehra accidentally hit a youth injuring him critically in Rourkela.

The youth, Rakesh from Kalunga area was watching the ‘Ravana Podi’ (Burning of Ravana effigy) along with hundreds of others at the Melana Ground in Sector-13 this evening. One of firecrackers got misdirected and hit Rakesh in his chest leaving him with critical burn injuries.

Immediately, with the help of locals, the Fire personnel rescued Rakesh. He was rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

During ‘Ravana Podi’ practice, effigies of Ravana, a prominent figure in Hindu mythology, was burnt. The festival of Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil, commemorating Lord Rama's win over Ravana.