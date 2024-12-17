Rourkela: In a horrific mishap, a bike-borne youth was cut into two parts after being cut by an iron angle fixed on the road divider in Sundargarh district.

The mishap occurred at around 6PM today. When the youth riding a motorcycle bearing registration number OD14AF7050 was going towards Rourkela from Rajamunda on the National Highway 143, he met with the accident near Darjing in Lahunipada.

The bike-borne youth overrode the road divider, and subsequently the iron angle cut him into pieces. His torso and lower body part were thrown in opposite direction under the impact of the collision, eyewitnesses said.

The locals informed the police, who reached the spot and seized the body. Investigation is going on into the case.