Bhubaneswar: A youth undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre died here in the city. His family alleged foul play into the death. The deceased person has been identified as Subhasish Nayak alias Kiran.

According to reports, as per doctor's suggestion, Subhasish's family had sent him to a special home at Disha Foundation, a city-based de-addiction centre located near Uttara Chhak, for treatment in December last year suspecting that their son was suffering from mental illness like Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Father of the patient used to visit him every month to enquire about his health. He had last visited the de-addiction centre two days ago and found him well.

The next day, the family received a call from the centre informing them about their son's poor health condition. After a gap of 15 minutes, they were informed that their son was no more.

The family alleged that the de-addiction staff beat their son to death.

"The people at de-addiction centre tortured him physically by tying his hands and legs," alleged deceased youth's father Nabakrushna Nayak.

The family demanded the police for a fair probe and stringent action against people involved behind death of their son.