Bhubaneswar: A youth died at a de-addiction centre in the Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar. His family members have alleged that he was murdered.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Suryakant Mahapatra of Singhanathpur under Banki police limits in Cuttack district. According to reports, he was admitted to the rehabilitation centre on August 29.

On Tuesday evening, the centre authorities informed that Suryakant had died by suicide. However, when his family members reached the centre, they rejected the suicide claim and alleged that he had been murdered.

The grieving family has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and strict action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation centre has not yet issued any official statement regarding the allegations.